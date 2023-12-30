Miami (Ohio) secures 119-69 win over Wilberforce

Led by Evan Ipsaro's 17 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Wilberforce Bulldogs 119-69
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro's 17 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Wilberforce 119-69 on Friday night.

Ipsaro shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the RedHawks (6-6). Jackson Kotecki scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Eian Elmer, Jaquel Morris and Bradley Dean added 12 points apiece.

Cali Davis led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Josiah Mobley added 19 points for Wilberforce. Jamir Hymes also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County receives $380K grant for...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, reptile expo and more
5
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top