Miami (Ohio) makes a March Madness statement with an 89-79 win over SMU in the First Four

Eian Elmer scored 22 points and Miami of Ohio beat SMU 89-79 in the First Four for its first NCAA Tournament victory in 27 years
Miami (Ohio) guard Luke Skaljac reacts after scoring during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami (Ohio) guard Luke Skaljac reacts after scoring during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Sports
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer scored 22 points and Miami (Ohio) beat SMU 89-79 on Wednesday night in the First Four for its first NCAA Tournament victory in 27 years.

Elmer went 6 of 9 from 3-point range as the 11th-seeded RedHawks (32-1), unbeaten during the regular season, advanced in the Midwest Region to play No. 6 seed Tennessee.

Brant Byers added 19 points, including four 3s, and Luke Skaljac had 17 for Miami, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. The RedHawks finished 16 of 41 from 3-point range.

Jaden Toombs led SMU (20-14) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points and Boopie Miller had 15 for the Mustangs.

___

AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

In Other News
1
Springfield’s Cecil & Lime to become The Grand Piano at future New...
2
Arts auction to recognize Summer Arts Festival anniversary and...
3
Excellence in Teaching: Springfield elementary teacher wants children...
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to fight hunger across three counties