Miami (Ohio) defeats Bowling Green 84-76

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Cooper had 14 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 84-76 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Cooper went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (14-4, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Kam Craft scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 from the field. Brant Byers shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.