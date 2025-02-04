Miami (OH) visits Vanderjagt and Central Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points in Central Michigan's 90-71 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 6-3 in home games. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The RedHawks are 8-1 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Central Michigan is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 12.3 more points per game (82.3) than Central Michigan gives up to opponents (70.0).

The Chippewas and RedHawks match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Craft is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Peter Suder is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.