Miami (OH) RedHawks to face the Bellarmine Knights on the road

The Bellarmine Knights host the Miami (OH) RedHawks
news
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
X

Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Miami (OH).

Bellarmine went 7-7 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Knights averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Miami (OH) went 19-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 59.1 points per game and shot 37.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
2
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
3
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...
4
‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls...
5
Clark County Public Library celebrates the opening of Northridge’s Mary...