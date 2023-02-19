X
Miami (OH) rallies past Northern Illinois 66-65 in OT

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65 on Saturday night.

Mirambeaux also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 (1 for 5 from distance), and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Lairy recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Anthony Crump finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Huskies (11-16, 7-7). Zarigue Nutter added 16 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami (OH) hosts Bowling Green while Northern Illinois visits Ohio.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

