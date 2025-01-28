Miami (OH) puts home win streak on the line against Eastern Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Eastern Michigan trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The RedHawks have gone 8-1 at home. Miami (OH) averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Miami (OH) averages 82.4 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 78.1 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 14.9 points. Peter Suder is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Henry is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.