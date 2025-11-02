Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion to open season

Old Dominion Monarchs at Miami (OH) RedHawks
Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion in the season opener.
Miami (OH) went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The RedHawks averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.
Old Dominion finished 5-7 on the road and 15-20 overall last season. The Monarchs averaged 5.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
