Miami (OH) hosts Kent State following Sullinger's 32-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Miami (OH) after Jalen Sullinger scored 32 points in Kent State's 91-84 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The RedHawks are 12-1 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 4.1.

The Golden Flashes are 8-5 against conference opponents. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 2.5.

Miami (OH) averages 80.8 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.7 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 72.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 73.0 Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sullinger is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 14.3 points. VonCameron Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

