Miami (OH) earns 93-61 win over Maine

Keelan Steele finished with 14 points for the Black Bears (0-11). Mekhi Gray added nine points for Maine. Caleb Crawford also had eight points and three steals. The loss is the 11th straight for the Black Bears.

Miami took the lead with 19:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Ipsaro led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 48-30 at the break.

The Red Hawks extended its lead to 75-40 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Trey Perry scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

