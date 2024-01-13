Miami (OH) earns 71-54 victory over Eastern Michigan

Led by Eian Elmer's 23 points, the Miami (OH) RedHawks defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 71-54
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer scored 23 points as Miami (OH) beat Eastern Michigan 71-54 on Saturday.

Elmer had six rebounds for the RedHawks (8-8, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Bryce Bultman added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and also had eight rebounds and six assists. Anderson Mirambeaux shot 3 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (8-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Tyson Acuff, who finished with 19 points. Julius Ellerbe added 11 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Jalin Billingsley finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

