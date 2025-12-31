Miami (OH) defeats Bowling Green 93-83

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder had 17 points in Miami (OH)'s 93-83 victory against Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Suder had eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the RedHawks (14-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Brant Byers added 17 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Luke Skaljac went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. It was the 14th victory in a row for the RedHawks.

Sam Towns led the way for the Falcons (10-4, 1-1) with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. Javontae Campbell added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Bowling Green. Mayar Wol also had 14 points.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 12:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Antwone Woolfolk led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 54-28 at the break. Miami (OH) was outscored by Bowling Green in the second half by 16 points, with Suder scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

