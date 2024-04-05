Miami finalizing deal with Toledo's Tricia Cullop to become women's coach, AP source says

Cullop has been at Toledo for 16 seasons, winning 353 games — and going 86-17 in the last three years. The Rockets went to the NCAA Tournament twice in Cullop's tenure.

She has one tie of sorts to Miami, having played for Lin Dunn at Purdue. Dunn was Miami's coach for nine seasons before taking over at Purdue in 1987.

Meier retired last month, ending a 19-year stint where she led Miami to the NCAA Tournament 10 times and guided the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last season. Meier, the 2011 AP Coach of the Year who had four years remaining on her contract with the Hurricanes, will remain with the university as a special adviser and ambassador for the athletic department. She was 362-208 at Miami.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness