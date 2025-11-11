Miami faces Cleveland after overtime win

Miami hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Heat took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-138 in overtime
news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Miami Heat's 140-138 overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 11 the Heat won 140-138 in overtime led by 33 points from Norman Powell, while Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points for the Cavaliers.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Rezoning for proposed jail site recommended for approval; city to hear...
2
Springfield to hold citizens government academy in January
3
Springfield Museum of Art welcomes 10 new ‘Artists Exploring the...
4
Clark-Shawnee plans, talks next step after levy fails for second time
5
What brought Clark County voters to the polls?