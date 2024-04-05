Mets visit the Reds to start 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -127, Mets +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

New York went 75-87 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Mets pitching staff had a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.