Mets try to avoid series sweep against the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the New York Mets
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (78-72, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (68-80, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets play in the last game of a three-game series. The Reds can sweep the series with a win.

New York is 38-36 in home games and 68-80 overall. The Mets are 53-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 42-33 record on the road and a 78-72 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 18 doubles, two triples and 45 home runs for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 11-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .274 batting average, and has 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 56 RBI. Noelvi Marte is 14-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

