Mets take home losing streak into matchup against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (6-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to break their three-game home slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

New York has gone 33-16 at home and 55-44 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Cincinnati is 52-47 overall and 24-25 on the road. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 9 for 42 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 18 home runs while slugging .487. Austin Hays is 11 for 33 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.