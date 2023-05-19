Mets open 3-game series at home against the Guardians

New York has a 22-23 record overall and a 9-9 record in home games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Cleveland is 11-11 on the road and 20-23 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 8-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.