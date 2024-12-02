Mets add Montas to their rotation with a $34 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

The 31-year-old Montas is slated to make $17 million in each year of the contract. He can opt out after the 2025 season.

Montas went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers this year. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers, who acquired him just before the trade deadline.

Montas declined his part of a $20 million mutual option last month, receiving a $2 million buyout.

Even with the addition of Montas, New York has more work to do with its rotation. Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana became free agents after helping the Mets make a surprising run to the NL Championship Series this year.

New York also is looking for a couple of bullpen arms in front of closer Edwin Díaz, and longtime first baseman Pete Alonso became a free agent after slugging 34 homers this year.

Montas is 44-46 with a 4.09 ERA in 129 starts and 31 relief appearances in nine seasons, also playing for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees.

He had his best season with the A's in 2021, going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 187 innings.

Montas' agreement with the Mets is part of a brisk start to the offseason for agent Scott Boras. Blake Snell ($182 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and Yusei Kikuchi ($63 million, three-year contract with the Angels) have agreed to new deals, and Nick Martinez, another Boras client, accepted a qualifying offer from Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB