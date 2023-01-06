Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina faces Columbus

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has five assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Eric Robinson: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Stefan Noesen: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.