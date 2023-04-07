Metropolitan Division foes meet when Columbus hosts New York

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 19 goals and 52 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 48 assists for the Rangers. Kaapo Kakko has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (leg), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

Rangers: Patrick Kane: day to day (lower-body).

