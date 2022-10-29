springfield-news-sun logo
Metropolitan Division foes meet as Devils host the Blue Jackets

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Sunday

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-6-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 9-14-3 in division play a season ago. The Devils had a -57 goal differential last season, scoring 245 goals while giving up 302.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall while going 9-17-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.2 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

