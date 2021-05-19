Metal shredding firm sues Chicago over operating permit

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this month that the city wouldn't issue an operating permit to Southside Recycling until an environmental assessment could be completed. The decision was made at the request of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

"The city's failure to issue the permit to Southside Recycling has caused significant and potentially permanent damage to Southside Recycling's business," the company said in its lawsuit filed Monday.