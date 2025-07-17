Messi's multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

The loss ended a five-match winning streak for Inter Miami (11-4-5) which is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi is the first player in MLS history to have a multi-goal streak of more than four matches. He was tied for the league lead with 16 goals in 17 MLS matches.

Messi has only played in three matches against Cincinnati since coming to MLS, but the team has made things difficult for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cincinnati had four shots on target in the first 16 minutes to none for Inter Miami, and took a 1-0 lead when Valenzuela angled a shot from the left side of the box for his fifth goal of the season.

Messi's first shot came in the final minute of first-half stoppage time and landed comfortably in the arms of keeper Roman Celentano.

Evander's 14th goal of the season, and 50th in MLS, put Cincinnati ahead 2-0 less than five minutes into the second half.

Cincinnati (14-3-6) also had a two-goal lead on Saturday against Columbus but lost 4-2 to the Crew.

Cincinnati held on this time by neutralizing Inter Miami's attack, led by Messi.

Evander sealed the victory when he made it 3-0 with a goal off a rebound when Luca Orellano's shot caromed off the keeper.

Messi had a chance in the 78th minute, but his close-range shot was saved by a diving Celentano.

The 38-year-old Messi has played 90-plus minutes in eight straight games, including four Club World Cup matches. At one point in the second half, he had covered the least amount of distance of any player.

Cincinnati played without second-leading scorer Kevin Denkey due to a leg injury.

Up next

Cincinnati visits Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami is at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

