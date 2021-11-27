Merzlikins stops 39 shots, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 4-2

Despite being outshot 16-5, Columbus took the lead back at 6:17 of the second when Boqvist beat Demko with the rebound of Cole Sillinger's shot for his second goal of the year.

Vancouver again pulled even near the end of the period, with former Blue Jacket Motte tipping in Quinn Hughes’ blue-line shot at 18:42 for his second goal in six games since returning from offseason neck surgery.

Roslovic’s third goal of the season, a sniper shot from the point, put Columbus up 3-2. Jakub Voracek’s assist pushed his home point streak to six games and gave him an NHL-leading 14 primary assists.

Domi scored an empty-netter with 1:35 remaining in the game.

NEXT UP

Vancouver visits Boston on Sunday.

Columbus visits St. Louis on Saturday.

___

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist, top, prepares to shoot against Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Tucker Poolmann chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte, center, celebrates his goal against Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates Quinn Hughes, left, and Jason Dickinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, left, tries to clear the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete