Memphis hires Katrina Merriweather as women's hoops coach

She was the Horizon League Coach of the Year three times in her five seasons at Wright State, which included all three of the Raiders' NCAA Tournament berths. She was 113-47 (70.6%).

Wright State was one of only six programs in this year's NCAA Tournament with an all-female coaching staff along with Stanford, UCF, Georgia Tech, High Point and Central Michigan. Merriweather is the 12th coach in program history at Memphis, replacing Melissa McFerrin who retired last month.