Memphis faces Cleveland, aims for 4th straight road win

The Grizzlies are 11-6 on the road. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 132-121 in the last meeting on Oct. 21. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points, and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 17 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Desmond Bane is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 49.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (health protocols), Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Tyrell Terry: out (illness), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Shaq Buchanan: out (health and safety protocols), Xavier Tillman: out (health and safety protocols), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), John Konchar: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De'Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.