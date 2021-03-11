Medical board reopens 91 old cases about sexual impropriety

The subjects of those cases remain secret, at least for now, because the State Medical Board doesn’t disclose who is under investigation unless the cases result in citations or discipline.

The review of more than 1,200 cases from the past 25 years was launched in 2019 after the board learned that evidence of misconduct had been ignored in one case: its 1996 investigation involving the since-deceased Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss. He has since been accused of abusing hundreds of young men during the two decades preceding the medical board investigation. Strauss was never disciplined, and officials say they can't determine now why his case was closed.