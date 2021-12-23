McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52

McNeil, who only attempted one shot in the first half, made all four of his 3s and finished with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Taz Sherman added 16 for the Mountaineers (11-1), who have won eight in a row heading into the Big 12 Conference opener at No. 16 Texas on New Year's Day.

West Virginia was 7 of 10 behind the arc in the second half and shot 72% (18 of 25), and finished 25 of34 from the foul line for the game.