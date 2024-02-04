McMillan lifts Central Michigan over Bowling Green 77-76 in 2OT

Paul McMillan had a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left in the second overtime, scoring 19 points and rallying Central Michigan to a 77-76 victory over Bowling Green
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Paul McMillan IV had a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left in the second overtime, scoring 19 points and rallying Central Michigan to a 77-76 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

McMillan added six rebounds for the Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Derrick Butler scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Brian Taylor had 15 points.

Marcus Hill led the Falcons (15-7, 6-4) with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Rashaun Agee totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Taylor's layup with 53 seconds left forced overtime tied at 62. McMillian had two layups in the final 49 seconds to force a second OT tied at 68.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local woman knew early funeral home work was right choice for her
2
Mermaids return, ‘Shark Summer’ grows as Newport Aquarium marks 25th...
3
Clark State awarded $720K to help with workforce development education...
4
Former News-Sun publisher who also served on civic groups dies
5
Springfield firefighters work to save house in Friday blaze
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top