McMillan lifts Central Michigan over Bowling Green 77-76 in 2OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Paul McMillan IV had a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left in the second overtime, scoring 19 points and rallying Central Michigan to a 77-76 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

McMillan added six rebounds for the Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Derrick Butler scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Brian Taylor had 15 points.