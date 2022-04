McMahon's 3-run HR powers Rockies past MLB-worst Reds, 10-4

After Diaz's wind-aided homer to right in the second on a blustery night at Coors Field, the Reds tied it in the fourth. Tommy Pham, who had four hits and drove in two, led off with a double and scored on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly.

Jonathan India had three hits but grounded into Cincinnati's fourth double play with the bases loaded against Jhoulys Chacin to end the seventh.

It was a difficult night for fielders with the strong left-to-right wind. A gust lifted the Reds' on-deck circle into the air in the first inning, while wrappers and napkins swirled about for much of the game. Pham misjudged Alan Trejo's deep fly to left-center that turned into an RBI double in Colorado's four-run seventh against ex-Rockies lefty Phillip Diehl.

Senzatela gave up a run and seven hits with two walks and one strikeout after being roughed up in a 13-0 loss at Detroit last week.

The Rockies played their fourth straight game without Bryant, who will be eligible to return May 6 at Arizona. An MRI on Friday revealed no structural damage.

“It wasn't feeling better to the point where we felt he could play in the next few games,” manager Bud Black said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson (concussion) is making “encouraging” progress and could return as soon as Tuesday, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Luis Castillo (shoulder) allowed no runs, two hits and three walks and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Louisville.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (back) missed his second straight game after doing some swinging in the cage pregame. “He's getting closer,” Black said. ... Garrett Hampson (wrist) said he'll begin a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and hopes to return to the Rockies on Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds; RHP Ryan Hendrix cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. ... RHP Connor Overton was added to the taxi squad and Bell indicated he'll likely start Saturday.

Rockies: Tampa Bay claimed reliever Ben Bowden off waivers, leaving Colorado short on lefties in the bullpen. The Rockies have an open spot on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

The Reds are expected to make a roster move so that the 28-year-old Overton can make his Reds debut and seventh career start on Saturday night against Rockies RHP Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA).

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon heads up the first-base line after hitting a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon watches his three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer watches his RBI sacrifice fly off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene reacts after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)