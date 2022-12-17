McMahon scores 24, No. 3 Ohio State women beat Albany 82-57

Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Mikulasikova, averaging 17.2 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.

Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney scored 10 for Albany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.

The Great Danes began the season with three wins before going on a four-game losing streak.

Ohio State travels to California for two games in the San Diego Invitational, starting with South Florida on Tuesday. The Buckeyes will face either No. 21 Arkansas or No. 16 Oregon on Wednesday.

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

