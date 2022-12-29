McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48

Northwestern shot 27.4% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Despite rolling to another victory, the Buckeyes looked noticeably less dangerous from long distance without guard Madison Greene, who will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury after she got hurt during an overtime win over South Florida last week. Greene was averaging 10.9 points per game and leads the team with a 56% mark from 3-point range. Still, the Buckeyes should be able to adjust over time with their offensive options.

Northwestern: The Wildcats look a lot different than last year’s NCAA Tournament team, but should be well prepared for the Big Ten after trudging through a brutal nonconference schedule and games against Michigan and Ohio State to start league play.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.

Northwestern: Michigan State visits Monday as both teams look to notch their first Big Ten win.

Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

