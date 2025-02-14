McMahon and Lemmila power No. 9 Ohio State to an 87-84 OT win over Minnesota

Sophie Hart scored 21 points for Minnesota (19-7, 7-7), well above her season average of 8.5 points. Alexsia Rose added 17 as Minnesota got double-digit scoring from five players.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had 13 steals in the game, nine more than the Gophers. Ohio State scored 30 points off Minnesota miscues.

Minnesota: The Gophers were active on the glass and outrebounded the Buckeyes 35-27. The edge helped Minnesota to a plus-10 margin in second-chance points, kepping the Gophers in the game.

Key moment

Lemmila ended helped seal the win with a block of Annika Stewart in the corner with one second remaining.

Key stat

Ohio State shot 75% from the floor in overtime, hitting 6 of 8 shots. Ohio State ended up needing every point as Minnesota shot 50% from the floor.

Up next

Minnesota hosts Oregon on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday.

