McLaughlin, Crenshaw lead Youngstown St. past So. Illinois

24 minutes ago
Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three touchdowns and Demeatric Crenshaw passed for two to lead Youngstown State to a 35-18 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three touchdowns and Demeatric Crenshaw passed for two to lead Youngstown State to a 35-18 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

McLaughlin ran for one touchdown and Crenshaw threw for both of his as the Penguins built a 21-3 lead five minutes into the second quarter. McLaughlin added a 38-yard TD run and Youngstown State (3-7, 2-6 Missouri Valley) went on to lead 28-18 at halftime before holding the Salukis scoreless in the second half.

McLaughlin's 35-yard run early in the third quarter capped the scoring. He finished with 185 yards on 25 carries as the Penguins gained 268 yards rushing. Crenshaw was 11-of-15 passing for 91 yards.

Justin Strong led Southern Illinois (7-4, 5-3) with 107 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 67-yard nonscoring run. The Salukis had 264 yards on the ground.

Nic Baker was 11-of-35 passing for 126 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Southern Illinois.

