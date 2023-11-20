McKnight scores 14, Xavier beats Saint Mary's (CA) 66-49 at the Continental Tire Main Event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Xavier beat Saint Mary's (CA) 66-49 on Sunday night at the Continental Tire Main Event.

McKnight added five rebounds for the Musketeers (3-2). Quincy Olivari added 12 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Claude was 5-of-9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (2-3) were led by Augustas Marciulionis, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary's. In addition, Aidan Mahaney had seven points.

