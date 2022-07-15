McKenzie whiffs 12 in 8 scoreless, Guardians trip Tigers 4-0

Naylor put the Guardians up 1-0 in the second when he drove Rodríguez's first pitch over the center-field wall for his 12th homer.

All-Star infielders José Ramírez and Giménez drove in runs in the third inning to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead.

Ramírez followed a double by rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario's base hit with a run-scoring single, and Giménez, who will make his All-Star debut on Tuesday in Los Angeles, delivered a two-out RBI double.

GOING DEEP

Ramírez was added to the Home Run Derby on Wednesday. He has 17 homers this season but has connected just once since June 10 while dealing with a thumb injury.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said any hesitancy about Ramírez participating dissolved quickly.

“When you think about what this guy means to us, he has earned the right,” Francona said. “And he asked, which I thought was really respectful. I told him if it’s something you want to do, we support you.”

TEACHING POINT

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch passes down the game's history to his young players whenever possible.

Hinch responded to a question about former Detroit slugger Willie Horton being invited to serve as an honorary coach at next week's All-Star Game and divulged he educates his players about the ones who preceded them.

Last year, Hinch visited the Negro League Museum in Kansas City with some Tigers. Before Thursday's game, he pointed out the retired numbers inside Progressive Field and asked players if they knew about Hall of Famer Bob Feller.

“I don’t necessarily know what it adds to their career,” Hinch said. “We want to share our wisdom about the game, but we also want to share the history.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: C Luke Maile's jaw was sore after taking a foul tip off his mask during the ninth of Wednesday's game. Francona said Maile underwent several tests and was feeling OK.

UP NEXT

Zach Plesac (2-7, 3.89 ERA) starts for Cleveland against Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.08) as the four-game series continues Friday.

___

