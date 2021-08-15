springfield-news-sun logo
McKenzie scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Tigers are expected to send Drew Hutchison to the mound Sunday and the Indians plan to give Triston McKenzie the start

Cleveland Indians (56-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-61, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -105, Indians -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to play the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are 33-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .402 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Indians have gone 27-32 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .400 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Fulmer notched his fifth victory and Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Bryan Shaw registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 109 hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

