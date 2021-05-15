springfield-news-sun logo
McKenzie, Indians to take on Sheffield, Mariners

news | 53 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Mariners are expected to send Justus Sheffield to the mound Saturday and the Indians will give Triston McKenzie the start

Cleveland Indians (21-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (19-20, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +100, Indians -116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Cleveland will play on Saturday.

The Mariners are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .203 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .252.

The Indians are 11-8 on the road. Cleveland's team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the MLB. Jordan Luplow leads the team with an OBP of .337.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Chris Flexen secured his fourth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Aaron Civale took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and has 29 RBIs.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 24 RBIs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .186 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

