X

McKenzie, Indians to take on Lynn, White Sox

news | 48 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Triston McKenzie on Saturday and the White Sox are expected to counter with Lance Lynn

Cleveland Indians (12-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-11, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, .92 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -178, Indians +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 6-5 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .437.

The Indians are 10-7 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland is slugging .383 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a slugging percentage of .616.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Shane Bieber earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Dallas Keuchel took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with five home runs and is batting .213.

Reyes leads the Indians with 18 RBIs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .307 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.