McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

Trevor Stephan pitched the eighth while Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances.

The third-place White Sox fell to 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the division. José Abreu’s infield hit and Yoán Moncada’s single gave Chicago the early lead. Reynaldo López (5-3) was charged with three runs in the seventh.

Four of the first five Chicago batters of the game had hits and the White Sox took a 2-0 lead. McKenzie got out of that inning with a double play and dominated the White Sox over his final six innings.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn was removed following Andrés Giménez's two-out single in the sixth. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew Vaughn was hit by a Stephan pitch in the eighth, with the ball appearing to glance off Vaughn’s shoulder and hit him on the left side of the face, Vaughn remained the game. Eloy Jiménez, the next hitter, injured a leg swinging at a pitch and left the game. He was replaced by Adam Engel.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus, signed to replace injured Tim Anderson, batted seventh for Chicago and was 0 for 4. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (left wrist) took batting practice but missed his seventh consecutive start.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle. He slid feet first into Cleveland’s dugout chasing a wild pitch with Seby Zavala batting. Maile replaced Hedges.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78 ERA) worked eight innings — matching a season high -and held Houston to two runs in a win over Houston on Aug. 15.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18 ERA) has won his last four starts, allowing five runs over 27 innings.

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn reacts after being struck out by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, front left, is looked at by a trainer after being injured on a play against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field after being removed after giving up an RBI-single to Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)