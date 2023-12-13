McHenry scores 30, leads Western Kentucky past Wright State 91-84

Don McHenry scored 30 points to propel Western Kentucky over Wright State 91-84
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Don McHenry scored 30 points to propel Western Kentucky over Wright State 91-84 on Tuesday night.

McHenry shot 12 for 20 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (8-3). Tyrone Marshall scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Khristian Lander shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Calvin finished with 34 points, four assists and five steals for the Raiders (4-6). Wright State also got 18 points from Tanner Holden. Alex Huibregste also recorded 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
‘Violent career criminal’ gets up to life in prison for murder of...
2
Springfield to honor deceased veterans with Wreaths Across America...
3
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top