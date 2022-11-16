McDonald rallies Bowling Green to 42-35 victory over Toledo

McDonald and Hiliare teamed up for a 25-yard score to open the scoring in the first quarter. The Falcons led 21-0 early in the second quarter after PaSean Wimberly blocked a punt by Jonathon Batzke that Patrick Day recovered in the end zone.

Gleason had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 4-yard scoring toss to Micah Kelly to get the Rockets within 27-14 at halftime.

Gleason completed 22 of 40 passes for 329 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. He also carried 17 times for 106 yards and two scores.

The two teams combined for 938 yards of offense — 721 of them through the air.

