McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3

Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 7 after being sidelined by elbow tightness. He allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Brewers tied the game in the second on Victor Caratini’s RBI double and right fielder Aristides Aquino’s throwing error.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4) pitched 4 2/3 innings in an emergency start after Mike Minor was placed on IL with left shoulder soreness. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits. He also tied a career high with four walks.

The Reds (59-92), trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history, have lost seven of their last eight home games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddie Peralta (right shoulder) is Sunday’s scheduled starter. Peralta has been out since May 23.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was scratched from the lineup because of an eye infection.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.12 ERA) starts on Saturday night after he struggled in his previous outing against the New York Mets, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97 ERA) will be activated from the injured list for his first start since Aug. 19. He had been sidelined by right biceps soreness.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster