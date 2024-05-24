McConnaughey strikes out career-best 11 and Nebraska advances to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Gabe Swansen went 4 for 5 with six RBIs, sophomore Mason McConnaughey had a career-best 11 strikeouts and No. 2 seed Nebraska beat seventh-seeded Ohio State 12-5 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals
news
33 minutes ago
X

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gabe Swansen went 4 for 5 with six RBIs, sophomore Mason McConnaughey had a career-best 11 strikeouts and No. 2 seed Nebraska beat seventh-seeded Ohio State 12-5 on Friday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Nebraska (36-20) must beat No. 3 seed Indiana twice on Saturday to play for the championship on Sunday. The Hoosiers opened their postseason with an 8-6 win over Purdue and a 14-7 win over Ohio State — to combine for the most runs scored in program history in its first two tournament games.

Swansen blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, his second of the tournament, before finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He drove it to the wall, past a diving Mitchell Okuley in right field, to score Ben Columbus from first — for his second straight game with a double and a homer.

Columbus also homered for Nebraska for a 6-3 lead in the fifth, and he was walked three times.

Swansen hit a grounder past a diving shortstop with the bases loaded in the seventh, scoring two to make it 9-3.

McConnaughey picked up his eighth victory of the season after going six innings.

Colin Purcell allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings for his third loss of the season for Ohio State (29-26).

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

In Other News
1
Springfield Eatly reopens for season, offers new menu items, covered...
2
Memorial Day weekend: Parades, pools, concert mark unofficial kickoff...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
The International Space Station will be visible multiple times this...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top