springfield-news-sun logo
X

McCauley nets 30, Indiana State knocks off Miami (OH) 88-61

news
1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 88-61 on Saturday led by Courvoisier McCauley's 30 points

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley's 30 points led Indiana State over Miami (OH) 88-61 on Saturday.

McCauley also contributed seven rebounds for the Sycamores (8-1). Robbie Avila added 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Kailex Stephens finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Cameron Henry also scored 10.

The RedHawks (3-5) were led in scoring by Ryan Mabrey, who finished with 13 points. Miami (OH) also got 12 points and three steals from Mekhi Lairy. In addition, Morgan Safford finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana State was outscored by Miami (OH) in the second half by three points, with Masen Miller scoring a team-high six points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
2
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
3
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
4
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
5
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top