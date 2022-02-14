Mayor quits after saying ice shanties may bring prostitution

Shubert later said his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties. He said he was concerned about the potential for unintended consequences.

In his resignation letter, Shubert said he felt he had completed his work as mayor and that he was nearing retirement.

“Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote,” he said.

It was the second time he had brought national attention to the city southeast of Cleveland.

Last year, he called for Hudson school board members to resign over the use of a book of writing prompts for a college-level class at the high school that he called child pornography.