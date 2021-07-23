Mayor indicted in public corruption case denies charges

A county grand jury on Thursday indicted Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on charges of theft in office, conflict of interest and unlawful interest in a public contract.

Stinebaugh is accused of entering into contracts with family members and a business partner while serving as mayor, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He also is accused of having the city pay for a sewer line on a property being developed by his own company, Yost said.