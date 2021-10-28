Mayfield practices again, still unclear if he faces Steelers

Earlier, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Mayfield “looked good” Wednesday, when he got most of the starter's reps over backup Case Keenum.

“He'll go today for sure and then we’ll determine later in the week how he’s feeling,” Van Pelt said. "Obviously, it’s up to the doctors and the medical staff to determine whether he’s ready to go or not.”

Mayfield practiced early last week and intended to play against the Broncos, but couldn't because of swelling, which limited his range of motion. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled him out a day before the Denver game.

The 26-year-old QB initially hurt his shoulder on Sept. 21, played inconsistently for three weeks and then made the injury worse on Oct. 17, when he fell awkwardly and suffered a fracture to his humerus bone.

Van Pelt indicated that Thursday was an important step in determining if Mayfield will start or Keenum will replace him again.

“I think he’s feeling OK right now," Van Pelt said. "It’s just whether or not it’s healed up enough this week or not.”

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been dealing with knee injuries, admires Mayfield's determination to play.

"He's been fighting to get back, trying to do everything possible, literally, to get back and it was good to see him back out there on the practice field, moving around, throwing the ball around and still taking it day by day.

"Obviously, it’s still an ongoing process of getting him feeling better, getting a lot of us feeling better but he’s handling it the right way. Like a pro.”

