Mayer throws 3 TD passes, Miami of Ohio beats Akron 34-21

Miami (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) has won its last 12 home games and five straight against Akron (2-5, 1-2).

Mayer was 19 of 27 for 229 yards passing that including a 57-yard TD throw to Jack Sorenson and 23-yarder to Andrew Homer. Mayer's 7-yarder to Homer stretched Miami's lead to 34-7 late in the third quarter.